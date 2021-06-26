Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $196,000 in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCIIU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 2,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.