Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 40,805 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,805 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.59. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $490.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

