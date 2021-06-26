Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 159.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.14% of Hologic worth $27,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.89. 6,346,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.04. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

