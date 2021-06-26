Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.61 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

