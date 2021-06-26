Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 102,270 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102,270 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 637,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,852. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,952.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $1,065,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,675 shares of company stock worth $6,831,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

