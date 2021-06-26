O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

NYSE PRU traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.83.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

