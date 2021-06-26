Primecap Management Co. CA Has $100.50 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,498 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $100,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Corteva by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,580,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after acquiring an additional 125,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.08. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

