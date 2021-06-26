Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 53,700 InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth $544,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth $5,934,000.

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Friday. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

