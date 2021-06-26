Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000. Square makes up about 3.0% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Square by 80.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Square by 36.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Square by 22,186.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,924,000 after purchasing an additional 433,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Square by 25.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,361,141 shares of company stock worth $314,995,933. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square stock traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $239.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,614,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,352,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.36. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

