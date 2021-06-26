85,000 Shares in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,535,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

NASDAQ GAMCU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,094. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.