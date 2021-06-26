Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,163. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

