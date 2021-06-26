Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $729,000 Position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGAC. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,085,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NGAC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 169,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

About NextGen Acquisition

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.