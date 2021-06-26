Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 350,000 Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of BENEU stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.70. 376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,732. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

