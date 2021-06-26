Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 184.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in JFrog were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 531.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. 7,500,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,355. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -331.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

