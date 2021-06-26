Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.18% of DaVita worth $20,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.67. 1,442,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.47. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.