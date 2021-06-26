Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth $371,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,628,000.

Shares of ASAXU stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,892. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

