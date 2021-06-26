Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 412,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.72. 1,239,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

