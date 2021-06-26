SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,067 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.70% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $27,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $321,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $854,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

SEAS stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,920. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

