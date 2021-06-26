Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

CI stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.10. 3,411,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

