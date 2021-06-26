Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pfizer by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,774,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,855,354. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a market cap of $218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

