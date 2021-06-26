Alexandria Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,426,000 after purchasing an additional 401,898 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

