Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $146.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,387,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.06 and a 1-year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

