Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,855 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,855 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,869. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

