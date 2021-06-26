Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Adyen

