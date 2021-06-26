Brokerages Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target at £100.06

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £100.06 ($130.73).

JET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £104.60 ($136.66) to GBX 9,676 ($126.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

LON JET traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,586 ($86.05). 85,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,766.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of £9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.28. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

