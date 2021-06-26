Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives £100.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £100.06 ($130.73).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JET. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £104.60 ($136.66) to GBX 9,676 ($126.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

JET stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,586 ($86.05). The company had a trading volume of 85,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,689. The company has a market capitalization of £9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,766.79. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

