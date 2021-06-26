Brokerages Set Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Price Target at $9.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

INFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 12,912,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,905. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 1,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 218,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

