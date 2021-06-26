Lotto (LOTTO) Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $36.75 million and approximately $48,623.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 46% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00393641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011140 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000335 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

