Firo (FIRO) Trading Down 30.2% This Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $54.92 million and $3.82 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00014782 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,922.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.32 or 0.05712020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.21 or 0.01420346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00393641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00125618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.00623543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.00389160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007193 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038905 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,014,706 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

