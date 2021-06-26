Bitcoin Gold 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21.97 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $644.77 million and $21.97 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $36.81 or 0.00119054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00323959 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00175368 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001044 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

