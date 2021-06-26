Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,625 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $16,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

