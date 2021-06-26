United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,221 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of United Rentals worth $19,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $312.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.62. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.31.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

