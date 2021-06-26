Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $380.04 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $380.04 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00006590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000929 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00054215 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00035763 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.