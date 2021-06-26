Base Protocol Price Hits $1.17 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $655,968.88 and approximately $43,048.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00052877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.26 or 0.00586165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00038006 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 799,414 coins and its circulating supply is 559,913 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

