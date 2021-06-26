Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $1.91 on Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00006175 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $245.22 million and $14.97 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043281 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017708 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,343,245 coins and its circulating supply is 128,412,977 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

