Ccore (CCO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $105.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $16,861.39 and approximately $105.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00052877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.26 or 0.00586165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00038006 BTC.

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

