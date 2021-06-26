Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $17.94 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,918 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.32% of Air Lease worth $17,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,039. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.