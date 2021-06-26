Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Invests $16.67 Million in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $1,122,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Novavax by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $189.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,779,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,383.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,266 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

