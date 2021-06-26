Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 33,940 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,940 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Brixmor Property Group worth $15,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,892. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

