Multiplier Price Tops $5.28 on Top Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $77.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $5.28 or 0.00017050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00166667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00093624 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,656.82 or 0.99080993 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

