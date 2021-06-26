Analysts Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target at $40.50

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 720,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 62,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $1,587,764.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,517 shares of company stock worth $14,914,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.