Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-2.400 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $43.30 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

