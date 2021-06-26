$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,506,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.29. 931,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,564. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

