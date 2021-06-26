Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 6,830 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAN. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.28. 2,205,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,472. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

