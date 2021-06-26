Silver Rock Financial LP Buys Shares of 27,476 NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Silver Rock Financial LP owned 0.12% of NavSight at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NavSight during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NavSight during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NavSight during the first quarter worth about $8,531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NavSight during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NavSight by 200.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on NavSight in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:NSH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. NavSight Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $12.05.

About NavSight

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

