HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 19,397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.22. 5,942,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023,374. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87.

