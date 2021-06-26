McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lowered by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 55.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 236,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 112.4% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 369,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $82,718,000 after acquiring an additional 195,287 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD opened at $232.42 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

