Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $216.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

