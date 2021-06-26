Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

Public Storage stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.75. The stock had a trading volume of 687,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $305.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

