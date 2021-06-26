Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2,341.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,570 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

